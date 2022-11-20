Major AEW star shares throwback pictures with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks ahead of Full Gear 2022 in response to a fan's cynical comment

Sasha Banks has been around the blocks for a long time despite her young age. The WWE Superstar has a very good relationship with multiple AEW stars as well, including FTR's Dax Harwood.

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE programming since May. The Boss and Naomi, who were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, were reportedly unhappy with the company's creative direction regarding the women's tag team division. They walked out of the company and haven't been back since then,

Since the walkout, the five-time RAW Women's Champion has been spotted in other high-profile places, such as the premiere of Black Adam, New York fashion week, and more. The Boss has recently been training with Samuray Del Sol and Juventud Guerrera in Mexico.

Reports have suggested that the Legit Boss is keen on improving her pace inside in the ring as well as learning some Lucha-libre techniques.

Sasha Banks recently posted a picture of herself on Twitter, and former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood responded. A fan claimed that the former 'does not know' the latter. Dax replied by posting multiple throwback pictures of himself with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks would be a major signing for AEW

Sasha Banks is arguably the biggest female name in all of wrestling today. She has ventured outside wrestling as well, and despite her age, she has multiple accolades and a glittering CV.

AEW has improved significantly with regard to its women's division lately, but the addition of the former NXT Women's Champion would add much-needed legitimacy and star power to the division.

🕶🚨 @ThottSummers Naomi, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill have consistently trended allllll YEAR LONG Naomi, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill have consistently trended allllll YEAR LONG https://t.co/35yIqP4IX9

The possibility of seeing the Mandalorian star face the likes of Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and potentially wrestling stars from Japan is a mouthwatering one. If Tony Khan manages to snap up the Boss once her WWE contract expires, it will be one of the biggest signings in AEW history.

