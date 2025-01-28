Major AEW star to take out Jon Moxley's potential challenger on Dynamite? Analyzing the chances

Many top stars in AEW have been eyeing Jon Moxley's World Championship. One such star is Jeff Jarrett. However, he might face obstacles that could hinder his attempt to accomplish his dream.

Earlier this year, JJ revealed that he had signed his last wrestling contract with AEW which will last only a year. He expressed his desire to become the World Champion before riding off into the sunset.

This week on Dynamite, he will face Moxley's Death Rider teammate, Claudio Castagnoli to try and earn himself a title shot. The WWE Hall of Famer looks determined to win the match, but MJF could cost him the bout against the AEW World Trios Champion on Wednesday.

A few weeks ago, MJF offered Double J a partnership with a condition, that the latter refused. The Wolf of Wrestling promised to help Jarrett win the World Title but first, he had to aid him capture the belt. Friedman could retaliate to the TNA legend's insult by refusing to accept his partnership.

AEW star Jeff Jarrett thinks Christopher Daniels deserved a proper farewell

Christopher Daniels has retired from in-ring competition. His last match took place on Collision a couple of weeks ago, where he suffered a defeat against Hangman Page in a Texas Death match. Following the bout, he revealed that his doctors had advised him to retire because all the hard bumps he took had finally gotten to him.

Jeff Jarrett addressed his retirement on the recent edition of his My World podcast. He stated that AEW should arrange a proper farewell for the recently retired star.

“If this really is calling it a career, I’d certainly — I think the business, I’m gonna tell Chris this, I think the business deserves maybe a strong word. If he’s done, my god, look what he’s done — let’s give him a little bit better send-off.... I’d like to see Chris have a better send-off if he would so accept. That’s truly how I feel.”

Daniels will remain with All Elite Wrestling as the Head of Talent Relations and an authority figure. He has been with Tony Khan's promotion since its inception back in 2019.

