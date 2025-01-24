Jeff Jarrett unhappy about recent AEW retirement - "That’s truly how I feel"

  • home icon
By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:40 GMT
Jeff Jarrett is planning to retire from professional wrestling after his current AEW contract expires. However, Double J recently vented his feelings about TNA Legend Christopher Daniels' retirement from professional wrestling.

On the January 18th edition of AEW Collision, Christopher Daniels wrestled Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. The Fallen Angle suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Hangman and reports were already out about the match being Daniels' retirement match. However, Jeff Jarrett believes Christopher Daniels deserves a proper send-off.

In the recent edition of his My World podcast, The Last Outlaw reflected on the astonishing career of Christopher Daniels. Jeff Jarrett claimed that Daniels needs to have a better send-off as he gave a lot to promotions like TNA and Ring of Honor:

He added:

"I’m not saying go out to California and rent a venue and you know, Chris Daniels last match, I’m not saying all that, but I’m just saying, 'hey man, let’s kind of give him a send off' because to me, TNA day one [guy] in a lot of ways. I know Ring Of Honor as well, but the independent grind that Chris put himself through is very respectful and then AEW. I’d like to see Chris have a better send off it he would so accept. That’s truly how I feel.” [H/T:Fightful]
youtube-cover

Jeff Jarrett wants to win the AEW World Title before he retires

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett revealed that his current All Elite Wrestling contract would be his last as an active in-ring performer. Double J revealed that he wants to win the All Elite Wrestling World Championship to add one final World Title to his resume.

On the recent edition of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett called out the World Champion Jon Moxley however, his Death Riders' stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli came out and attacked Jarrett. Claudio said that the veteran would have to go through him to get to the leader of The Death Riders.

The fans will have to wait and see if Jeff Jarrett defeats Claudio Castagnoli and becomes the number-one contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
