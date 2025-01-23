54-year-old AEW star announces retirement, Dustin Rhodes emotionally reacts: "I love you, brother"

AEW star Dustin Rhodes got emotional after hearing about Christopher Daniels' retirement announcement. The 54-year-old star disclosed the news on this week's episode of Dynamite.

After feuding with Hangman Page for some time, Daniels finally faced him in a Texas Death Match on Collision: Maximum Carnage, which he lost. Post-match, The Cowboy laid him out with an Angel's Wing.

Tyler Shoop suffered the same fate courtesy of Page this week on Dynamite, which forced Daniels to confront the latter again. The veteran then revealed that his doctors had advised him never to wrestle again as his match with Hangman did a number on his physical health. Therefore, he had to hang up his wrestling boots. The Fallen Angel also addressed his retirement in a tweet.

"I'm sad that it's over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all!" Daniels wrote.

The Natural Dustin Rhodes logged onto his X (FKA Twitter) account to react to Daniels' retirement announcement. He dropped an emotional message for the retired star and thanked him for his years of service inside the ring.

"Man @facdaniels is the best. Thank you for an outstanding career in and out of the ring. I love you, brother. [red heart emoji] #CD"

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks paid homage to Christopher Daniels

AEW has portrayed The Young Bucks and Christopher Daniels as rivals in the past, but they are the closest friends in real life. Following Daniels' retirement match, Matt and Nick Jackson paid homage to their buddy. They changed their bio to "Thank you, wrestling-dad" showing their respect for Daniels.

Daniels first stepped into the pro wrestling business territory in 1993. He has worked with a bunch of top promotions like WWE, ECW, TNA, ROH, AAA, and NJPW in his extensive career. He is the Head of Talent Relations in AEW and used to occasionally wrestle for the promotion.

