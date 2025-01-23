Wrestling legend gets emotional after announcing retirement on AEW Dynamite: "So very happy that it happened

After entertaining fans for over three decades, Christopher Daniels seems to have ended his wrestling career after his brutal match against Hangman Page on AEW Collision last week. The Fallen Angel commented on officially announcing his retirement from in-ring competition on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Daniels' journey in the squared circle began in 1993. Over the next several years, he competed extensively in numerous promotions across the world, including WWE, ECW, TNA, ROH, AAA, and NJPW. His in-ring work is acknowledged by many as the blueprint for the fast-paced, high-octane style of wrestling that has developed over time. However, Daniels is no slouch as a character worker either and is revered as one of the most well-rounded performers.

The 54-year-old has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019, serving as head of Talent Relations while periodically wrestling on the promotion's weekly programming. He was recently embroiled in a feud with Adam Page after being repeatedly disrespected by the latter on television. This culminated in a brutal Texas Death Match on Collision: Maximum Carnage, where Page emphatically defeated Daniels before laying him out post-match with an Angel's Wings.

Page did the same to Tyler Shoop after squashing the latter on the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, after which Daniels would again confront him. The former ROH World Champion revealed that in light of the damage he sustained against The Cowboy last Saturday and the cumulative wear and tear on his body, Daniels had been advised by doctors to never wrestle again.

The ex-Interim All Elite EVP took to X/Twitter recently to reflect on his retirement, writing:

"I'm sad that it's over. But so very happy that it happened. Thank you all!" wrote Daniels.

Check out Christopher Daniels' tweet below:

AEW's Christopher Daniels recently discussed some of his memorable matches

Christopher Daniels wrestled some of the best matches in his career in TNA, including a legendary three-way bout against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe (at Unbreakable 2005), which fans consider today as one of the best of its kind.

During a recent interview with GalaxyCon, the former TNA X-Division Champion complimented The Phenomenal One and The Samoan Submission Machine as "two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet."

Daniels also spoke about facing Bryan Danielson and Low Ki in the main event of the first-ever ROH show and defeating Adam Cole to win the promotion's World Title in 2017.

