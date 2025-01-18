AEW star says he wants to be remembered for his match featuring AJ Styles; he has reportedly retired

AJ Styles has wrestled many top talents from all around the world in his career. Some of them are currently signed to AEW. All Elite star and Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels recently recalled his memorable encounters with The Phenomenal One.

Christopher Daniels has competed in multiple wrestling promotions in his career. The Fallen Angle made highlights in TNA Wrestling, where he had some great matchups against many stars, including AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. The AEW veteran recently spoke about his encounters with both stars.

In an interview with GalaxyCon, Christopher Daniels revealed that he wants to be remembered for his matches against Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. He called both stars the greatest wrestlers to walk the planet. Daniels also spoke about his other remarkable moments, such as winning the ROH World Title from Adam Cole in 2017.

"So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like [Samoa] Joe and AJ [Styles] who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It’s a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.” [H/T:411Mania]

Christopher Daniels is set to compete on tonight's AEW Collision

AEW is set to present Collision: Maximum Carnage tonight. The show will see a huge matchup between Christopher Daniels and Hangman Adam Page.

Following Worlds End, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has been targeting The Fallen Angle. Hangman Page later challenged Daniels to a Texas Death Match, which will take place tonight on Collision.

According to reports, many believe this will be Christopher Daniels' retirement match. The veteran has been with the company since 2019, and last year, he became an interim EVP during Kenny Omega's absence.

We will have to wait and see if Christopher Daniels announces his retirement from professional wrestling after Collision airs.

