Former world champion reveals will never wrestle again; abrupt last match with AEW star

An AEW veteran just revealed a few moments ago that he has been advised by his doctors to never wrestle again. This was following a gruesome match that he was in last week that ended up having adverse effects on his health.

Christopher Daniels is a man who has done it all in the industry, with a total of 20 title reigns under his belt, including the ROH World Championship and a multi-tag team champion for several promotions. Last weekend at AEW Collision, he faced off against 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Death match.

Hangman ended up winning the match, but he made sure to put down The Fallen Angel, hitting him with an array of moves including Daniels' own finisher, Angel's Wings.

Moments ago on AEW Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion competed in a squash match against a local talent. He ended up winning the clash in just under a minute, but he wasn't satisfied with the result and even attacked him post-match, hitting him with an Angel's Wings.

Christopher Daniels then came out wearing a neckbrace, as he revealed to Hangman that he had been advised to never wrestle again. He had one final message for Page, as he admitted that he had completely lost in this feud.

After Daniels walked backstage, Hangman looked distraught for a second before seemingly reverting to his normal self and storming to the back.

