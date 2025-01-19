Major AEW star passes out on TV; worried official rushes out to the ring

A veteran AEW star shockingly passed out on the latest episode of Collision. Officials had to rush to the ring to check on him.

This week on Collision, AEW star Christopher Daniels competed in a Texas Death Match against former World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page. Before the show, it was reported that this would be Daniels' retirement bout. The contest opened the show, and it was brutal as expected.

Adam Page and Christopher Daniels used tables, steel chairs, and barbed wire to inflict punishment on each other throughout their encounter. Sometimes, it was hard for fans to watch Daniels bleeding profusely. At the end of the bout, Page dropped the AEW veteran on a steel chair with the Deadeye as the referee counted to 10. Ultimately, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy reigned supreme.

Trending

You can view the post-match sequence below.

Expand Tweet

After Christopher Daniels passed out in the middle of the ring, officials had to rush to check on The Fallen Angel. If the rumors are true, Daniels had a fitting end to his in-ring career with a great Texas Death Match against 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Only time will tell whether The Fallen Angel publicly confirms his retirement after Collision.

What are your thoughts on Page vs. Daniels? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback