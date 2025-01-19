  • home icon
Major AEW star passes out on TV; worried official rushes out to the ring

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 19, 2025 02:08 GMT
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image source: AEW's website)

A veteran AEW star shockingly passed out on the latest episode of Collision. Officials had to rush to the ring to check on him.

This week on Collision, AEW star Christopher Daniels competed in a Texas Death Match against former World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page. Before the show, it was reported that this would be Daniels' retirement bout. The contest opened the show, and it was brutal as expected.

Adam Page and Christopher Daniels used tables, steel chairs, and barbed wire to inflict punishment on each other throughout their encounter. Sometimes, it was hard for fans to watch Daniels bleeding profusely. At the end of the bout, Page dropped the AEW veteran on a steel chair with the Deadeye as the referee counted to 10. Ultimately, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy reigned supreme.

You can view the post-match sequence below.

After Christopher Daniels passed out in the middle of the ring, officials had to rush to check on The Fallen Angel. If the rumors are true, Daniels had a fitting end to his in-ring career with a great Texas Death Match against 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Only time will tell whether The Fallen Angel publicly confirms his retirement after Collision.

What are your thoughts on Page vs. Daniels? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
