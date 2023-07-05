Major AEW star to turn babyface for the first time in 385 days on Dynamite this week? Looking at subtle hints

AEW star Sammy Guevara has seemingly been conflicted as of late. Having been affiliated with Chris Jericho for the entirety of his time with the promotion, he's mostly been on the heel side of things. However, as of recent hints, there could be a face turn anytime now.

His tilt towards the face side of things started in the buildup to the Four Pillars match at AEW Double or Nothing. He refused to bow down to MJF's orders and even helped Jungle Boy escape the clutches of the world champion.

Despite it seeming that Guevara would move away from the shadows of Chris Jericho and JAS for good, he was riled back in by The Ocho and made to compete at Forbidden Door. However, it is now possible that he is done with the faction and wants to turn to the good side.

It has seemed to many online that Sammy Guevara is not getting along well with the JAS leader, as they have not been on the same page. The palpable tension was hinted at during Forbidden Door and even on the latest episode of Dynamite, where the duo lost to Darby Allin and Sting.

Sammy Guevara reacts to Sting's nasty fall at AEW Dynamite

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara was put through a table by Sting in what was a jaw-dropping stunt. In the wake of their match, the former TNT Champion took to Twitter to make his feelings known.

He asked whether anyone else was feeling like Sting had put them through a table.

"Anyone else wake up feeling like Sting put you through a table?"

The aftermath of the brutal spot saw Sting get injured and had to be helped out of the arena. The Icon was questioned by many online as to why he put himself in that dangerous situation considering his age.

Meanwhile, Guevara will look to mend his relationship with Jericho as the two looks to continue their partnership for months to come.

