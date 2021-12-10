Major issue could prevent Jeff Hardy from joining AEW after WWE release - Reports

AEW has emerged as the speculated destination for Jeff Hardy following his recent WWE release; however, one big issue could come in the way of him signing a deal with Tony Khan's company.

As reported earlier, the superstar refused WWE's offer to go to rehab, and this decision ultimately resulted in his release.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW could be hesitant in getting Jeff Hardy on board due to his refusal to get help for his addiction problems.

Rejecting a potential Hardy Brothers reunion might be difficult for AEW, but Jeff Hardy's past could be a stumbling block in making it happen. Meltzer added that if AEW signs The Charismatic Enigma, it would have to be a "zero-tolerance deal."

Here's what was reported in the Newsletter:

"Given his name value, one would think most companies would have interest in him, but for AEW, there has to be a question regarding signing him due to the nature of refusing rehab. A revitalized Hardy Brothers, something nobody expected to happen again given that Jeff had signed a new long-term deal with WWE, in that tag team picture would be hard to turn down. It would have to be on a zero-tolerance deal," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer even stated that WWE released Jeff Hardy despite being fully aware that he could be a major star for AEW.

What's next for Jeff Hardy after his WWE release?

Hardy's health is of utmost priority after his WWE departure as the former world champion allegedly had a rough night at a recent live event.

The latest update from his wife was thankfully a positive one, and The Charismatic Enigma would now ideally wait for the completion of his 90-day non-compete clause.

Jeff Hardy will be a free agent in 2022, and at 44 years old, the veteran superstar is still as popular as ever with wrestling fans. Do you see him becoming All Elite soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Jeff Hardy during these testing times and hopes to see him come back stronger.

