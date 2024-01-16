Major speculation on the ending of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024

At AEW Revolution 2024, Sting will wrestle in the final match of his illustrious career. The Icon will likely team up with Darby Allin for a bout anticipated by many. Although the promotion hasn't revealed who the Hall of Famer will face, given recent developments, it looks like he and Allin are set to go up against The Young Bucks.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Sting will have control to choose whether he wins or loses at AEW Revolution:

"Any finish [Sting] wants is gonna be the finish. If he wants to go out on a loss, Tony's [Khan] not gonna say no. If he wants to go out on a win, Tony's not gonna say no. Will he pick the finish? I don't know that. But he will have the ability to pick the finish if he wants to. It's just a question of (…) he may not care about the finish," he said.

Whether Sting decides to pick the finish or not, his retirement match has generated much hype online. It will be interesting to see how the 64-year-old bids farewell to pro wrestling when he competes in his last bout at AEW Revolution 2024.

Wrestling veteran blasts AEW's potential choice for Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution

Last week, when The Young Bucks teased a match against Sting and Darby Allin, they received a mixed response from fans in the arena and online. While many believed the potential match could be a good watch, others claimed that The Icon deserved a better conclusion to his in-ring run.

On the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette slammed AEW for possibly booking Sting to face The Young Bucks in his retirement match at AEW Revolution. He said:

"They swoop back in, they convince Tony, 'We'll take all these bumps, and we'll fly for Sting, and we'll make him look like a million dollars.' So they get to be in the big match in front of 15,000 people with their new suits and their new 'staches. And because of Tony's 'stache and its never-ending bottom, he went for it. That's why they did; they're glory hogs, and they swooped back. They might be able to have a great match, but what about drawing money? What about selling tickets? They've known Sting was going to retire for all these months and months, and this is the best they've come up with?" [4:10 - 4:52]

Cornette added:

"So these children are gonna come in and take a bunch of bumps for Sting. Fly around and put him over in however fashion, and the money at the live event has already been drawn before they ever knew this. But they could have actually had a money pay-per-view match lined up instead of this last-minute bulls**t from these glory hogs." [7:25 - 8:15]

While a potential match between the two teams has received plenty of reactions, nothing is official yet. It will be worth observing if Tony Khan has something else in mind for The Icon's last dance at AEW Revolution.

