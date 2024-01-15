“They’re glory-hogs” - WWE veteran blasts AEW’s choice for Sting’s retirement match

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has just expressed his displeasure regarding the Young Bucks seemingly being booked as Sting's final opponents for his retirement match in AEW.

On Dynamite this week, the Icon and Darby Allin faced Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. Following their win, the Hall of Famer was asked if he could reveal his opponent for his final match at Revolution. To the surprise of many, the returning Young Bucks came out, teasing that they were the ones who were going to take on Sting and Allin at Revolution.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette was not in favor of the decision, as he claimed that the Young Bucks used their influence to convince Tony Khan to give them the match. He called them "glory-hogs," who swooped in once more to steal the spotlight.

"They swoop back in, they convince Tony 'We'll take all these bumps, and we'll fly for Sting, and we'll make him look like a million dollars.' So they get to be in the big match in front of 15,000 people with their new suits, and their new 'staches. And because of Tony's 'stache and its never ending bottom, he went for it. Thats why they did, they're glory-hogs, and they swooped back. They might be able to have a great match, but what about drawing money? What about selling tickets? They've known Sting was going to retire for all these months and months and this is the best they've come up with?" [4:10-4:52]

Cornette wished that AEW would have come up with a better match, seeing as there was a massive buildup for the match.

"And so these children are gonna come in and take a bunch of bumps for Sting fly around and put him over in however fashion, and the money at the live event has already been drawn before they ever knew this. But they could have actually had a money pay-per-view match lined up instead of this last minute bulls**t from these glory-hogs." [7:25-8:15]

AEW star reveals the Young Bucks gave him a death stare backstage before their return

AEW star Trent Beretta recently revealed on Twitter that he had run into the Young Bucks backstage before they came out to end Dynamite. However, they seemingly had a mean demeanor and gave him a death stare.

"These guys gave me a death stare down when I passed them in the hallway very odd behavior not good."

Expand Tweet

The Bucks have been teased to be going on a heel run for some time now, especially with The Elite going in different directions in AEW.

This potential feud with Sting could be the start of a great heel run to come. They have yet to comment regarding their appearance and what their plans could be now that they are back.

How do you feel about the Young Bucks being Sting's final opponents? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here