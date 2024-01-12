AEW star claims The Young Bucks gave him a “death stare” backstage after surprising return on Dynamite

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks made their blockbuster return on the recent episode of Dynamite, and an All Elite star revealed how they behaved with him backstage.

The AEW star in question is Trent Beretta. The former World Tag Team Champions made their return to TV after a few months of absence on the recent episode of Dynamite. Matt and Nick Jackson appeared towards the end of the show after Sting was asked who his last-ever opponent at the Revolution 2024 PPV would be.

Reacting to their return at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, the All-Elite star Brandon Cutler expressed his happiness on Twitter by sharing a sarcastic tweet citing backstage reports. Meanwhile, Trent Beretta has opposed Cutler's backstage report by revealing how The Young Bucks behaved with him backstage.

Beretta took to Twitter to respond to Brandon Cuter's tweet with a seemingly sarcastic comment, citing The Bucks' heel character:

"these guys gave me a death stare down when I passed them in the hallway very odd behavior not good."

Veteran AEW star deems The Young Bucks as the greatest tag team of this generation

Veteran AEW star and WWE legend Matt Hardy, who has always been a fan of The Young Bucks, claims that they are the best tag team of this generation while reacting to their return:

"It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to #AEWDynamite. They’re the greatest tag team of this generation & The Tag Team GOATs acknowledge that. Proud of them for stepping up & calling out The Stinger. Just so you know - Without us, the #LivingLegends, there would be no Bucks of Youth. The Jackson brothers are one of the few teams that Jeff & I actually respect."

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how The Young Bucks capitalize on their return and what Tony Khan has in store for one of the best tag teams on his roster going forward.

