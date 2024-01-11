AEW star shares backstage update after The Young Bucks' return, seemingly taking a shot at CM Punk?

An AEW star has reacted to The Young Buck's surprising return on Dynamite this week while possibly taking a shot at CM Punk.

The AEW star in question is Brandon Cutler. On the most recent episode of Dynamite "Homecoming" at the Daily's Place, former All Elite World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks made their return to TV after a few weeks of absence. Matt and Nick Jackson appeared at the end of the show.

Meanwhile, Brandon Cutler has a funny reaction to the Bucks' return, as he seemingly took a shot at CM Punk. For those who don't know, Punk had an alleged infamous "Brawl Out" incident with Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega following the All Out 2022 media scrum.

The two parties allegedly failed to resolve their issues, and The Young Bucks were accused of leaking fake backstage reports regarding Punk upon his AEW return after suspension in 2023.

Cutler took to Twitter/X social media platform to react to the Bucks' return by referencing a backstage report, seemingly taking a dig at Punk, as some users pointed this out in the comments section as well:

"Reports are coming in. Backstage morale has increased tremendously following the Young Bucks return. Sources close to the Young Bucks are saying hugs and high fives all around."

CM Punk apologized to Tony Khan after AEW All Out 2022

CM Punk had a meltdown during the All Out 2022 media scrum, where he called out the EVPs, who were Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. In an interview with ESPN in 2023, Punk revealed that he apologized to Tony Khan for his behavior:

"The first thing I said to Tony when I sat down with him and spoke to him after it was, 'Man, I'm really sorry I put you in that position.' I apologize for the scrum. But when you've watched that scrum, you're looking at a very, very frustrated guy who had told people. That's not the first time he heard all that. It's not the first time lawyers were told all that."

Meanwhile, everybody seems to have moved on after all that happened, and only time will tell if everyone involved in the "Brawl Out" incident will resolve their issues in the future.

