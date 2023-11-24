Top AEW duo set for major hiatus and character change - Reports

A top AEW tag team is reportedly set for a major hiatus followed by a character change. The duo in question are the former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks).

At the Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, the Young Bucks put their title shot at the World Tag Team Championships on the line against the newly formed tag team of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. After a well-fought match, the Ocho and the Cleaner scored a victory. Matt and Nick Jackson, who have been exhibiting heelish tendencies recently, did not take the loss well and walked out on their best friend, Kenny Omega.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that The Young Bucks would take some time off from wrestling and they would return as heels. The 64-year-old added that the plan is in its beginning stages and the time frame of their return is still unknown.

Earlier, AEW star Brandon Cutler, through a series of Twitter posts, also claimed that the Bucks would take a break for some time, during which they want privacy.

Expand Tweet

Goldberg facing former AEW Champion Chris Jericho would have been a "trainwreck," says Eric Bischoff

WWE Legend Goldberg had a fabled undefeated streak in WCW. However, he never stood across the ring from Chris Jericho, who was also in the Eric Bischoff-led promotion back then. Goldberg and Chris Jericho reportedly had backstage issues.

During a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said he did not want a feud between Goldberg and the Ocho as the former Universal Champion did not have the tools to compete with Jericho.

“No [doesn’t wish the feud happened], because it would have been a train wreck, to be honest. I like Bill. He was a pain in the a** to work with back then. And part of that is not because he’s a d*ck, not because he’s just got a bad personality, not because he’s selfish but because he didn’t have the tools to get into the ring and have a match with Chris Jericho." [H/t: WrestlingHeadlines]

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Goldberg was insecure about his in-ring abilities and didn't have the necessary experience to compete with the former AEW World Champion. Read the full story here.

How do you think The Young Bucks will be presented when they return to AEW television? Sound off in the comments below.