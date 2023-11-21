Goldberg facing a top AEW star would have been a "trainwreck," says Eric Bischoff

A current AEW star competing in a match against WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Goldberg wouldn't have worked, according to former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

The star in question is none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who had a backstage fight with Bill Goldberg years ago. However, the two men never competed in WCW against each other.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WCW president revealed his honest thoughts on a possible feud between the AEW star and Goldberg in WCW:

“No [doesn’t wish the feud happened], because it would have been a train wreck, to be honest. I like Bill. He was a pain in the a** to work with back then. And part of that is not because he’s a d*ck, not because he’s just got a bad personality, not because he’s selfish but because he didn’t have the tools to get into the ring and have a match with Chris Jericho."

Bischoff continued:

"He was insecure in his own abilities. Now, he might not even admit that to himself, but I think one of the reasons he resisted is because he knew if he got in there with Chris, he’d have to really step up his game. And Bill was still relatively new to the business at that point in time. He didn’t have all the experience that Chris had. He didn’t have one." [WrestlingHeadlines]

After Goldberg's debut in WWE in 2003, The former WCW World Champion and Chris Jericho decided to put their differences aside and had numerous encounters against each other.

Eric Bischoff believes if Goldberg had more experience, The match against AEW's Chris Jericho would have worked

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on the possibility of a feud between AEW star Chris Jericho and Goldberg in WCW.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff further explained how the match would have been horrible due to the different in-ring styles of the two competitors:

"Chris was doing crazy over-the-top sh*t, you know, and this would have forced Chris to take a more serious approach to that match, and that could have been outstanding, but it just wasn’t in the cards. Forcing a guy like Bill Goldberg to do something that he’s. Unwilling or doesn’t want to do it. It’s only going to be bad. Yeah, you might have. I might have been able to force the issue contractually. It would have been f***it’s horrible."[WrestlingHeadlines]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.