Chris Jericho responds to criticism about his alliance with Kenny Omega in AEW

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega's alliance as The Golden Jets has garnered quite a response from audiences. However, not all of it has been positive, and The Ocho recently fired back at a fan on social media.

Despite the lengthy history between the two former AEW World Champions that hasn't always been pretty, Jericho and Omega have formed a formidable partnership that led to them picking up a big victory over The Young Bucks at Full Gear.

Had The Golden Jets lost to Matt and Nick Jackson, they would have been forced to disband, something that some fans have apparently been wishing for. One fan in particular caught Chris Jericho's eye on Twitter, prompting The Ocho to ask who it was that was genuinely angry with The Golden Jets being a team.

"Who's mad about it???" tweeted @IAmJericho.

With their victory at Full Gear, it looks as if fans will have to deal with Jericho and Omega as a tag team for at least a little while longer.

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are the No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship

The state of the AEW tag team division looks very stable, at least for the immediate future, as Full Gear gave us the contenders for the next championship match.

Thanks to their win over The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are now the No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The champions are Ricky Starks and Big Bill, who retained their titles in a four-way ladder match on the same night.

Starks has already defeated Jericho twice in 2023 (one of those matches being on pay-per-view), and Omega is a former tag champion with Hangman Page. One thing is certain, though: the match between the four men will certainly be an exciting one.

