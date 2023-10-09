Eric Bischoff weighs in on Adam Copeland (fka Edge) leaving WWE for AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently got the chance to give his thoughts on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) move from WWE to AEW. He also talked about how he thinks his stint with the promotion would go.

The Rated-R Superstar made his debut last week at WrestleDream. He surprisingly confronted his former best friend, Christian Cage, of all people, as the latter was about to hit a Con-chair-to on Sting. This past week, he made his Dynamite and Collision debuts.

On a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff got to talk about Adam Copeland. He revealed that after his last match in WWE, he was able to congratulate him. He then talked about his correct guess on the reason why Adam went to AEW, and that was a reunion with Christian Cage. Bischoff respected how he pushed on for one final run with his best friend.

"I’m happy for him. I like him a lot and I congratulated him after his last appearance in Toronto. He’s an amazingly talented guy. And you and I talked about his options. And I think I said if indeed he chose to go, it was likely because he wanted to end his career with Christian. And I think that probably, if I had to guess, had a lot to do with it, that is the fact that he’s not ready to hang it up yet, and I think here’s the thing I really respect about Adam, the fact that he can recognize that."

He then looked forward to his stint with AEW, and believed that good things may be in store for him. The WCW manager acknowledged that there was indeed some issues with ex-WWE stars being used in the promotion, but he was hopeful that it would all go well for Copeland.

"So the fact that he can go to work with very close friends, perhaps have some great matches and stories that we haven’t seen before is a different character. Good for him. Good for him. I hope that it ends well. The track record for WWE talent going to AEW has not necessarily been... exciting. I think it’s been disappointing for a lot of the characters that have come from WWE, too. But we’ll see. That doesn’t mean that things won’t change.” [H/T ewrestlingnews]

AEW star suffers injury during segment with Adam Copeland (Edge) on Collision

During their segment to end collision this week, Adam Copeland went head-to-head with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. This was an orchestrated attack by Christian Cage to make sure that Adam would not make it to next week's episode of Dynamite.

During the scuffle, however, it was reported that Luchasaurus broke his finger. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez talked about the segment and revealed the potential injury.

“I think Luchasaurus might have broken his finger during this segment. So, add that to the list," Bryan Alvarez said (H/t Wrestling News)

Heading to Dynamite, it will be interesting to see if this affects Luchasaurus when he takes on Adam Copeland, who will be making his AEW in-ring debut.

