AEW star suffers injury during Collision segment - Reports

On the recent edition of AEW Collision, Adam Copeland came to the ring and asked Christian about his cold behavior towards The Rated-R Superstar. The TNT Champion showed up on the screen, and replied stating he would get his answers next week, if he made it to Dynamite Title Tuesday.

Soon after, the 11-time WWE Champion was attacked by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, and was chokeslammed by the former. Darby Allin came to make the save, but the heels also neutralized him. The show ended with Wayne delivering a ConChairTo on Allin's arm.

Speaking recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the show-closing segment of Collision. Meltzer noted that AEW might do the injury angle for Darby Allin based on what occurred during the segment.

"They do a ConChairTo on Darby Allin's arm and Darby's arm also, he had a brace on his arm, so it felt like this might be an injury angle for Darby, but that was pretty much it," Dave Meltzer said. (H/t Wrestling News)

Alvarez said Luchasaurus might also have broken his finger.

“I think Luchasaurus might have broken his finger during this segment. So, add that to the list," Bryan Alvarez said (H/t Wrestling News)

On being inquired about the details of the injury, Bryan Alvarez said he didn't have the specifics but heard about it.

“I don't know. I just heard that he might have broken his finger,” Alvarez replied. (H/t Wrestling News)

Triple H opens up on Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge) move to AEW

Speaking at the press conference following the WWE Fastlane premium live event, WWE's Chief Content officer Triple H talked about Adam Copeland's (Edge) departure from WWE, and stated that The Rated-R Superstar had an amazing career in the Stamford-based company. The Game added there was no animosity between the two parties, and wished the 49-year-old the best.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career, and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message," Triple H Said. [1:00:12 - 1:00:48]

What are your thoughts about Adam Copeland's move to AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.