"I wish him the best" - Triple H opens up on Edge's sudden departure from WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about Edge's move to AEW and his farewell from the Stamford-based company.

The Rated-R Superstar recently showed up at AEW WrestleDream, much to the shock of wrestling fans worldwide. He was a part of WWE for years and recently completed his 25th anniversary with the promotion. Most fans and veterans initially felt he would never jump ship and join the Tony Khan-led organization.

At the Fastlane press conference, Triple H fielded a question about the Hall of Famer. He said that there was no animosity between the two parties, and it was the right move for both. The Game revealed that he messaged Adam Copeland after his AEW debut and wished him well.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message." [1:00:12 - 1:00:48]

Triple H feels Edge's departure gives opportunity to younger WWE stars

During the same conversation, The Game said that Edge's exit leaves a massive gap in the roster. He explained that it was an opportunity for younger talents to step up and try and fill that spot on the card.

"For no negative reason, when they see him walk away and go somewhere else, they go, 'Damn right, I'm taking that spot.' That creates opportunity. Everybody will step up their game to fill that role, and there's a line of people way more than capable of taking it to the next level, just like he was when he came here." [1:01:26 - 1:01:51]

Triple H was excited about WWE's future, given that they have been setting attendance records with almost every premium live event over the last few months. He also mentioned that rising stars such as Jade Cargill, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, and Carmelo Hayes were ready to step up.

