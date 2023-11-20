AEW star claims The Young Bucks are "taking some time away from wrestling" after Full Gear

At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) put their shot at the World Tag Team Titles on the line against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. After an eventful clash, Jericho and Omega won the match and the opportunity to challenge for the AEW Tag Titles, currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill, at any time.

On the other hand, the Young Bucks firmly established themselves as heels, thanks to the underhanded tactics at full display. After the match, the Cleaner offered a handshake, but Matt and Nick Jackson walked out on their friend.

AEW star Brandon Cutler, who has had a long association with the Bucks, recently took to social media to announce the former AEW Tag Team Champions' break from wrestling.

"I am being told that the Young Bucks will be taking some time away from wrestling. People close to Matt and Nick’s camp are asking for privacy during this time," wrote Brandon Cutler.

Expand Tweet

Brandon Cutler, trained by the Young Bucks at the start of his professional wrestling career, used to accompany them and interfered in the matches during their previous heel run in AEW.

"I don’t know if I can do anything physical" - AEW's Kenny Omega gives a health update

Kenny Omega is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling, and many consider him the greatest of all time. While the 40-year-old has done it all in his career, his body still bears marks of many injuries he accumulated in the process.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the Cleaner detailed his body condition after years of wrestling injuries.

“I’m getting to the age where I’ll feel great, and then I’ll spontaneously slip and fall on a banana peel, and then the next thing you know, I’ve got a broken hip. I’m starting to get brittle like that. You can feel great one day, and then the next day, it’s like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I can do anything physical.’ When you get to around that time, you just go day-by-day, and you try to commit as best you can to injury prevention and injury management,” Kenny Omega said [H/T: Bleacher Report]

Kenny Omega recently received a big challenge from WWE legend Rob Van Dam (RVD). Read the full story here.

Why do you think The Young Bucks are taking a break from the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.