Kenny Omega receives big challenge from WWE legend - "If he can wrestle a seven-year-old, why not a 50-year-old?"

A 52-year-old WWE Legend recently challenged the former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The WWE legend in question is Rob Van Dam.

RVD is one of the most accomplished performers in the history of professional wrestling. In his 30-year wrestling career, the former WWE Champion has competed around the world and won many titles and accolades. Rob Van Dam recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling and has wrestled a few matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the most recent edition of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam shared his take on facing Kenny Omega in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer said he did not have momentum by his side as he had sparsely competed in the past few years, and it would take a while to get back into the groove.

"It would take a while of getting the fans used to seeing me kicking a*s weekly," RVD said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

However, the 52-year-old did not deny the possibility of a clash with The Cleaner and put forth his case for a match by referring to Kenny Omega's 2011 match against a nine-year-old Japanese wrestling sensation Haruka.

"If he can wrestle a seven-year-old, why not a 50-year-old," RVD said. (H/t Wrestling Inc)

Kenny Omega is set to team up with Chris Jericho to face The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear on November 18, 2023.

Chris Jericho praised Konosuke Takeshita after facing him in Japan

The Ocho and Kenny Omega are embroiled in a rivalry with the Don Callis Family. Jericho recently took on Konosuke Takeshita, who is a member of the heel stable, at a DDT Pro Wrestling event in Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

The former WWE Champion, who won the match by submission, praised his opponent at the post-show press conference. Jericho said the 28-year-old Japanese wrestler was gaining confidence as a performer and is set for greatness.

“I just think he’s getting more and more confidence because he knows who he is as a wrestler now, and that’s very important for any young wrestler to understand; who you are as an athlete, as a showman, as an entertainer. That’s how you become a main-event, money-drawing wrestler. Now, he knows who he is, he understands when to make big moves. I think the sky’s the limit for him, and I would wrestle him 100 times in a row if I had the opportunity.” (H/T WrestleZone)

