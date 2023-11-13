Chris Jericho breaks character to praise major AEW star after recent win

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho might be part of a bitter rivalry at the time of writing, but he has praised a top star after a recent match.

Jericho made his return to Japan over the weekend to take part in DDT's "Ultimate Party" event at the legendary Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. He faced fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita, who is currently a member of The Don Callis Family, the group Chris has been feuding with.

The Ocho forced Takeshita to submit to the Walls of Jericho, but after the match at the post-show press conference, Jericho had nothing but nice things to say about the Japanese star and believes that he has a bright future.

“I just think he’s getting more and more confidence because he knows who he is as a wrestler now, and that’s very important for any young wrestler to understand who you are as an athlete, as a showman, as an entertainer. That’s how you become a main-event, money-drawing wrestler. Now, he knows who he is, he understands when to make big moves. I think the sky’s the limit for him, and I would wrestle him 100 times in a row if I had the opportunity.” (H/T WrestleZone)

The bout was Chris Jericho's first in Japan since day two of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in 2020, where he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the night's co-main event.

Chris Jericho will face Konosuke Takeshita again this week on AEW Dynamite

There's not going to be much rest for Chris Jericho or Konosuke Takeshita, as they are both back in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. The two men will cross paths once again, but this time in a slightly different environment.

Jericho will team up with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight to take on Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Brian Cage in an eight-man street fight.

The match will be sponsored by 'Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name,' the highly-anticipated video game that hit shelves on November 9th, 2023.

