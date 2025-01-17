Major star to debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 after Tony Khan releases her from AEW? Analyzing the chances

Many AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE in the past few years with the most recent being Penta. Mercedes Mone’s former bodyguard Kamille could also be another star who ends up joining WWE as recent reports reveal that All Elite Wrestling currently has no plans to use her.

Kamille debuted in AEW as TBS Champion Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard last year. The former NWA Women’s World Champion was booked strong during the first few months however, the promotion seemingly lost direction for her as she began to lose her matches. This led to some problems between Mercedes and Kamille and she eventually quit as The CEO’s bodyguard.

Since quitting as Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard, Kamille has been absent from television and some reports unveiled that the company has no plans to use her for the foreseeable future. This report suggests that Tony Khan might release her from the company soon.

If Kamille gets released by the company, WWE’s Head of Creative Triple H could easily bring her to the promotion and have her debut in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. The former NWA star is a top-quality talent and has shown her capability. Kamille can thrive in WWE’s women’s division with the likes of Dakota Kai, Lyra Valkyrie, Iyo Sky, and more.

Kamile on splitting from Mercedes Mone in AEW

Kamille has been absent from All Elite Wrestling television for the past few months. The former NWA star recently spoke about quitting as Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard which led to her disappearance from AEW TV.

In a recent chat on Covalent TV, Kamille pointed out how she hasn’t gotten the opportunity to show her personality and her in-ring ability to the fullest in All Elite Wrestling:

“I still feel like the AEW world hasn’t even seen a glimmer of what I have to offer. Even being able to talk and show some personality, I’m really excited for AEW fans to get to know me a little better. It’s about introducing that side of me to the fans. If someone says, ‘Oh, there’s no personality,’ I mean, to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it. So, I’m just really excited for everyone to see that I’m more than just standing there making faces.” [H/T Ringside News]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings Kamille back to television in 2025.

