Unfortunate update on AEW star; match with Mercedes Mone seemingly canceled - Reports

An AEW star's match with Mercedes Mone was seemingly canceled. New details have come to light regarding the canceled bout.

Kamille first signed with AEW in 2024. She didn't make her onscreen debut until the July 24 episode of Dynamite where she aligned with Mercedes Mone and attacked Britt Baker. She served as The CEO's bodyguard for the next few months. However, tensions between them began to emerge during the buildup to Mone's match against Kris Statlander.

When Mone defended her title against Kris Statlander at Full Gear 2024, she asked Kamille to stay in catering. The following week on Dynamite, it looked like the former Sasha Banks was about to fire her bodyguard when the latter beat her to the punch and quit. Since then, Kamille has not been seen on AEW TV leaving fans to wonder about her absence.

Trending

According to reports from Fightful Select, Kamille is still under contract with AEW but there has been no further word about her onscreen future. It is also reported that her partnership with The CEO was expected to blow off with a match but that didn't end up happening.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Mercedes Mone explained how she secured a role in The Mandalorian

Mercedes Mone has been one of the most sought-after stars in professional wrestling ever since her days in the WWE. During this time, she was involved in many projects. One of the big projects she was involved in was when she played the role of Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian warrior in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. She appeared in five episodes between 2020 and 2023.

During a recent interview on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, The CEO recalled that the creator of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, wrote the role for her after watching her on The Hot Ones:

"By eating chicken wings. I was eating chicken wings. I did this show called Hot Ones and Jon Favreau, the creator and the founder of The Mandalorian, was watching it, and he slid into my DMs. He said, 'I really liked you in Hot Ones. I loved your personality, and I would love to write a role for you in Star Wars: The Mandalorian,''' she said.

Mercedes Mone has since gone on to achieve greater things in AEW where she is the TBS Champion. She is simultaneously also holding titles in NJPW and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback