Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) reveals how she landed major career-changing role

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) is a popular figure in the pro wrestling world. She is one of the women who helped revolutionize the female wrestling division during her stint in WWE.

Apart from her fabulous wrestling career, The CEO has also worked in a few movies and TV series. Her first acting role was as Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian warrior, in The Mandalorian's second season (2020) on Disney+.

In a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd's talk show, Sherri, Mercedes Mone revealed how she landed such a big career-changing role. She revealed that Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, was impressed with her appearance on a show called Hot Ones, and this prompted him to offer her a role in his TV series.

"By eating chicken wings. I was eating chicken wings. I did this show called Hot Ones and Jon Favreau, the creator and the founder of The Mandalorian, was watching it, and he slid into my DMs. He said, 'I really liked you in Hot Ones. I loved your personality, and I would love to write a role for you in Star Wars: The Mandalorian,''' she said.

The 32-year-old added:

''I said, 'What? For eating chicken wings?' I went back to watch that interview, and I don’t know what he saw in me, but I’m so thankful he saw something. He must’ve seen me sweating. He must have seen something natural within me. I don’t know." [8:43-9:20]

Mercedes Mone was scared after leaving WWE

WWE was a big part of The CEO's wrestling career. The erstwhile Sasha Banks got her big break in the company in 2012. After conquering the NXT Women's Division, she made a name for herself on the main roster.

Mercedes left WWE in 2022 due to an alleged creative dispute with Vince McMahon. During the same interaction with Sherri Shepherd, the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion revealed she was scared after leaving the Stamford-based promotion. But the 32-year-old had faith in herself that she could do more for women's wrestling outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

"It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. But it’s the most important thing that I ever did in my whole life. Because I truly found myself. I went from Sasha Banks, a Legit Boss, to Mercedes Mone: The CEO of my own life. Taking control of my own life, my own career, and really, for me, I wanted the opportunity to give more to women’s wrestling. I couldn’t give more being in the same place, and if you want to grow, you got to go," she said.

Mercedes Mone turned All Elite in March 2024 and is currently one of the top stars on Tony Khan's roster.

