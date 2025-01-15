Quitting WWE was "the most important thing that I ever did in my whole life," says 6-time World Champion who Triple H wanted to bring back

Triple H lost a top wrestler in 2022 when Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE. She is now a part of rival company AEW.

Last year, it was rumored that the six-time World Champion (five-time RAW Women's Champion and one-time SmackDown Women's Champion) could return to WWE. She reportedly met with WWE officials to discuss a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Mercedes Mone recently had an interview with Sherri, where she was asked to comment on her thoughts after she left WWE. She replied that she was terrified when she left the Stamford-based promotion but knew she had to take this step to grow.

She said, "It was the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. But it’s the most important thing that I ever did in my whole life. Because I truly found myself. I went from Sasha Banks, a Legit Boss, to Mercedes Mone, The CEO of my own life. Taking control of my own life, my own career, and really, for me, I wanted the opportunity to give more to women’s wrestling. I couldn’t give more being in the same place and if you want to grow, you got to go. You got to go, go plant your seeds, let it flourish, and then turn it into a beautiful flower that you’re meant to be." [From 2:30 - 3:08]

Mina Shirakawa warns former WWE champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone beat Mina Shirakawa to win the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship at Wrestle Dynasty at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. In a recent video shared by Shirakawa, she addressed her loss and warned Mone that she would come after her title.

"This year started with a loss at Tokyo Dome. But that defeat only made me stronger. I will stand at the center of the world, no matter what. Mercedes, I will come for the belt you hold once again.”

The CEO is currently enjoying her reign as the AEW TBS Champion in Tony Khan's promotion. She also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

