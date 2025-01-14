Popular 37-year-old star is coming for Mercedes Mone's title belt

A popular Japanese star and AEW performer recently called out TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and vowed to go after her title. Earlier this month, Mone had a big match against the said star.

The 37-year-old star in question, Mina Shirakawa, is currently signed to Japan's World Wonder Ring STARDOM. She often appears on AEW TV for some major matches and storylines. At the recently concluded Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view in Tokyo, Shirakawa squared off against Mercedes Mone in a winner takes all match.

Mone put her NJPW Strong Women's Title on the line, while Mina Shirakawa put her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship up for grabs. At the end of a decent match, The CEO managed to capture the RevPro title from Shirakawa and became a triple champion.

The CEO also holds the TBS and NJPW Strong Women's championships. Hence, she has a massive target on her back. Meanwhile, Mina Shirakawa is ready to avenge her loss at Wrestle Dynasty. On X/Twitter, Shirakawa shared a video where she talked about her loss against Mone and said she would come after her title again.

"This year started with a loss at Tokyo Dome. But that defeat only made me stronger. I will stand at the center of the world, no matter what. Mercedes, I will come for the belt you hold once again.”

AEW star wants to face Mercedes Mone in an Iron Woman match

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa wants to face Mercedes Mone in an Iron Woman match. In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera, Rosa called out The CEO for a major stipulation bout.

“I just want to beat her a**. I just want to beat everybody’s a**. But I don’t want to do a street fight. I would love to do, because she’s been having some bada** matches, she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It’s time for her."

Mone has yet to have a face-off with Thunder Rosa in AEW. Only time will tell when the two will finally square off inside the squared circle.

