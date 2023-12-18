Major star to quit AEW after loss against Jon Moxley on Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite, but if he wins, could his opponent quit the promotion altogether?

The 2023 "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite will air this Wednesday, with the final round of matches in Continental Classic's Gold League being the main focus of the show.

Jay Lethal will take on Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland will take on Rush, and Jon Moxley will look to be the only man in his league to have a 100% winning record as he takes on Jay White. Switchblade could still qualify for the league finals with a win over Mox, but things haven't been going his way as of late.

Expand Tweet

The former NJPW star has now lost two big matches in AEW. One to MJF at Full Gear, and the other to Swerve Strickland in week two of the Continental Classic, and with Juice Robinson on the shelf and The Gunns nowhere to be found, Switchblade's 2023 could round off in the worst possible way with a loss to Jon Moxley.

Reports that came out after Full Gear suggested that Jay White wasn't happy with his booking in AEW, despite competing for the company's top prize in the main event of a pay-per-view just a few weeks ago. But it seems that Jay might be becoming a bit of sore loser as things haven't been going his way.

This is, of course, all in kayfabe, but White has always been a man who likes to have the numbers advantage. With that seemingly out the window for the time being, a loss to Mox might signal the end of the "Switchblade Era," at least for the time being.

Jon Moxley recently debuted for a major promotion

Between 2007 and 2009, a young Jon Moxley was trying to make a name for himself on the independent circuit and managed to land himself a handful of dark matches for Ring of Honor. However, he was not brought back to ROH on a full-time basis, meaning that those dark matches that never made it to air were Mox's only appearances for the company.

That was until the recent "Final Battle" pay-per-view on December 15th where Moxley made his official debut for Ring of Honor in a trios match against FTR and Mark Briscoe.

Expand Tweet

The match originally started as a 'Fight to Honor Jay Briscoe' as the 2022 edition of Final Battle was the late Jay Briscoe's final match in ROH before his death in January 2023. But when the match ended in a double count-out, it was changed to a 'Fight Without Honor.'

Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson ended up losing the bout, with Mark Briscoe pinning Danielson, meaning that fans of Ring of Honor will have to wait a little bit longer before the former AEW World Champion gets his first win in the promotion.

What other companies would like to see Jon Moxley show up in? Let us know in the comments section below!