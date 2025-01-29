Major stars to deal a blow to Triple H by joining AEW instead of WWE? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has at points been ahead of AEW President Tony Khan in acquiring sought-after female stars like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to strengthen the company's future. Two other talented stars were rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion last year. But they could soon join AEW instead.

The Tonga Twins (Taahine and TalaVou) are former WOW (Women of Wrestling) wrestlers and have been trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. They were present at the Performance Center on July 17. Thereby, leading the fans to speculate about their eventual arrival at WWE.

The former WOW Tag Team Champions recently hinted at a big incoming change in their lives. This could refer to the beginning of their new journey at a major promotion.

Last year in August, Taahine Tonga in a Q&A session on X (Twitter) account was asked if she'd like to join WWE or AEW.

Responding to the question, she answered she'd sign with Tony Khan's promotion if Mercedes Mone invited her. AEW could hire The Tonga Twins and book them to form a faction with The CEO. The free agents could even debut as Mone's allies.

It seems that Tony Khan could pull one over Triple H and have these highly sought-after free agents in AEW. The stars could make for a great trio with Mercedes Mone and put the entire women's roster on notice.

Mariah May claimed she's a bigger star than former WWE star Mercedes Mone

Mariah May is the AEW World Champion while Mercedes Mone holds the TBS Championship in the company. She is also the NJPW Strong Women's Champion and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.

In a recent interview on Going Ringside, The Glamour was asked about Mone and her titles. Responding to the question, she stated that she's a bigger star than her as she's the one being interviewed, not her.

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the World Champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the World Title."

The erstwhile Sasha Banks is set to face Yuka Sakazaki on Dynamite this week with her TBS Championship on the line. The latter earned the title shot after defeating Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb in a four-way eliminator match last week on Collision.

