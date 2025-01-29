  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Major stars to deal a blow to Triple H by joining AEW instead of WWE? Exploring the possibility

Major stars to deal a blow to Triple H by joining AEW instead of WWE? Exploring the possibility

By Monika Thapa
Modified Jan 29, 2025 11:34 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Triple H (right) [Source: AEW on X and WWE website]
Tony Khan (left) and Triple H (right) [Source: AEW on X and WWE website]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has at points been ahead of AEW President Tony Khan in acquiring sought-after female stars like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to strengthen the company's future. Two other talented stars were rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion last year. But they could soon join AEW instead.

The Tonga Twins (Taahine and TalaVou) are former WOW (Women of Wrestling) wrestlers and have been trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. They were present at the Performance Center on July 17. Thereby, leading the fans to speculate about their eventual arrival at WWE.

The former WOW Tag Team Champions recently hinted at a big incoming change in their lives. This could refer to the beginning of their new journey at a major promotion.

also-read-trending Trending

Last year in August, Taahine Tonga in a Q&A session on X (Twitter) account was asked if she'd like to join WWE or AEW.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Responding to the question, she answered she'd sign with Tony Khan's promotion if Mercedes Mone invited her. AEW could hire The Tonga Twins and book them to form a faction with The CEO. The free agents could even debut as Mone's allies.

It seems that Tony Khan could pull one over Triple H and have these highly sought-after free agents in AEW. The stars could make for a great trio with Mercedes Mone and put the entire women's roster on notice.

Mariah May claimed she's a bigger star than former WWE star Mercedes Mone

Mariah May is the AEW World Champion while Mercedes Mone holds the TBS Championship in the company. She is also the NJPW Strong Women's Champion and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.

In a recent interview on Going Ringside, The Glamour was asked about Mone and her titles. Responding to the question, she stated that she's a bigger star than her as she's the one being interviewed, not her.

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the World Champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the World Title."
youtube-cover

The erstwhile Sasha Banks is set to face Yuka Sakazaki on Dynamite this week with her TBS Championship on the line. The latter earned the title shot after defeating Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb in a four-way eliminator match last week on Collision.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी