Major stars who could interfere in the Samoa Joe vs Claudio Castagnoli match on AEW Dynamite

Ever since Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024, he has held a stranglehold over the entire roster. Several stars have stepped up to Mox only to be put down. His biggest advantage heading into each title defense has been the Death Riders, who have interfered in almost all his matches.

Ad

However, The Purveyor of Violence is arguably set to face his biggest obstacle since becoming champion when he faces Samoa Joe, with the title on the line at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. Joe is a former World Champion and a legitimate threat to Moxley's reign, and has his own backup. However, before the Samoan Submission Machine can get to Mox, he has to face off against the latter's stablemate Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

Given the two men involved in this match, it is almost certain that there is going to be outside interference. Hence, we will examine who could interfere in this match between Joe and Castagnoli:

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#3. Members of the Death Riders

The most obvious choice is the members of the Death Riders. Jon Moxley, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir could all make their presence felt during the match, especially if Samoa Joe is on the verge of victory. The faction could see this match as a potential opportunity to weaken Joe before his clash against the champion. Hence, Mox and his gang could show up in numbers and ambush Joe, even leading to a disqualification.

Ad

They could attempt to brutally hurt or injure Joe, giving Moxley the advantage heading into his title defense at Dynamite: Beach Break.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Members of The Opps

Hook and Katsuyori Shibata are the obvious choices due to their association with Samoa Joe. The Opps members could play a huge role in keeping the Death Riders at bay.

Hook earned Joe's respect after facing the former World Champion in a match on the January 17, 2024, episode of Dynamite. Although he lost the match, his resilience earned Joe's respect. Hence, when the Samoan Submission Machine returned from his time away from the ring, he formed a faction with the 26-year-old and Shibata. They have been feuding with the Death Riders over the past few weeks and also won the AEW World Trios Championship from the heel stable.

Ad

Hence, if Mox and his crew choose to get involved in this match between Joe and Castagnoli, fans can expect Hook and Shibata to make their presence felt to even the playing field.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland reached the pinnacle of his career when he won the AEW World Championship last year. After losing the gold, he has been trying to get back into the title picture. He even earned a shot against Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty 2025.

Ad

Strickland took the Purveyor of Violence to the limit during their match and was about to win when The Young Bucks showed up out of nowhere and hit him with the BTE Trigger, thereby costing Swerve the match.

Hence, Swerve has made it clear that he has some unfinished business with Moxley, and he could also show up as backup after the Death Riders interfere in the match. Strickland's vicious side could come into play as he tries to stop the heel stable from injuring Joe before his huge title match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match between Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More