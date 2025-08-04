Major WWE star’s debut, Hangman’s downfall; 3 bookings for AEW to rival the shocking return of Brock Lesnar

AEW's direct competitor in the wrestling business, WWE, pulled off one of the most shocking moves at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event. The Stamford-based promotion brought back Brock Lesnar in the closing moments of the show and left the audience stunned in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The main event of Night Two of SummerSlam featured an explosive WrestleMania 41 rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The physically battering and captivating Street Fight saw Rhodes regain the title from Cena, and left the ring to let the GOAT have his moment.As he did, Brock Lesnar suddenly emerged from the shadows after a two-year absence and planted Cena with a thunderous F5 inside the ring. This shocker has the wrestling world talking and can be seen as a major blow to AEW. However, there are three potential bookings that Tony Khan and his regime can do to rival the return of one of the greatest combat sports athletes in the world to WWE.#3. Braun Strowman's AEW debutBrock Lesnar is a top attraction in the wrestling world. However, there is one former WWE Superstar who was also a former World Champion like Lesnar and engaged in a heated feud with him during his time in the company. That star is none other than Braun Strowman.The Monster of All Monsters was released by WWE earlier this year as part of their talent cut. Moreover, he recently became a free agent following the expiry of his 90-day non-compete clause. Strowman's debut in AEW could be a huge move by Tony Khan to garner attention and make headlines in the industry, similar to Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025.#2. Cope and Christian Cage reunite to win the tag team titlesOne of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling is undoubtedly Adam &quot;Cope&quot; Copeland and Christian Cage. The duo rose to fame as the popular team 'Edge and Christian' in WWE, who revolutionized tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era alongside The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz.Moreover, Cope and Christian Cage, who are a part of the AEW roster today, have been teased to reunite as a team. It was at All In: Texas that The Rated R Superstar returned to save Cage from an assault by The Patriarchy. With the All Out event coming up next month and taking place in their hometown of Toronto, Canada, their reunion and one more run as the tag team champions could be an excellent booking for the Jacksonville-based promotion this year.#1. MJF ends Hangman Page's title reignThe AEW fans erupted at All In: Texas when &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley in a Texas Death match to win the World Championship. However, on that same night, MJF won the Casino Gauntlet to guarantee himself a future World Title opportunity. Moreover, a Hangman-MJF feud has been teased in recent weeks on their television program as well.With Brock Lesnar's return making headlines, AEW can make a comeback with MJF cashing in his contract on Hangman as early as the upcoming edition of Dynamite. This could see Adam Page's title reign coming to a premature end and The Salt of the Earth rising above again as the new World Champion.