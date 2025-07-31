Former Universal Champion becomes a free agent just before WWE SummerSlam 2025

Fans are gearing up for WWE SummerSlam 2025, which will go down as a two-night event for the first time in its illustrious history. Though they are no longer with the company, it's still an important weekend for some of the company's former stars. This list includes former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who, alongside others, has now officially become a free agent after being let go from the promotion this past May.It's no secret that WWE regularly makes budget cuts. However, back in May, even notable stars like Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler weren't spared and were shown the door. Now, three months following their departure, all of the names released by the Stamford-based promotion on May 3 are free agents.This means the talented performers may potentially make their next moves in the business. Considering just how popular some of the fired stars were, it's safe to say they'll not find much difficulty in finding their footing back in the industry.Teddy Long on Braun Strowman's WWE releaseA few days after his release, Teddy Long spoke about Strowman being cut from the Stamford-based promotion on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. The WWE legend stated that since the former Universal Champion was released for the second time, it could be a sign of him having backstage heat in the company.&quot;With Strowman, this is not the first time that they've released him,&quot; Long said. &quot;I think this is his second or third time, I believe. I'm not sure, but then they brought him back. So I'm saying this: if you can go back to when Vince [McMahon] was in charge, when Strowman was there, they were using him a whole different way. I mean, he was the monster at that particular time, so I don't know what happened with him. I think he may have got [sic] his own heat.&quot; For those unaware, Strowman's first WWE stint ended in June 2021. However, just over a year later, in September 2022, he was back in the fold. While fans expected he would remain with the promotion for an extended period, it just wasn't meant to be.