Released WWE star might have had backstage heat, Teddy Long thinks (Exclusive)

Teddy Long worked for WWE in various on-screen roles between 1998 and 2014 before being released. The Hall of Famer recently gave his thoughts on the latest round of WWE roster cuts, including Braun Strowman's exit.

On May 2, Strowman was let go by the company alongside Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Shayna Baszler, and several others. The Monster of All Monsters' departure was arguably the most surprising, especially as he often appears on SmackDown.

Long spoke to Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell, and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Reflecting on Strowman leaving, he speculated that the former Universal Champion might have had backstage heat.

"With Strowman, this is not the first time that they've released him," Long said. "I think this is his second or third time, I believe. I'm not sure, but then they brought him back. So I'm saying this, if you can go back when Vince [McMahon] was in charge, when Strowman was there, they were using him a whole different way. I mean, he was the monster at that particular time, so I don't know what happened with him. I think he may have got his own heat." [3:33 – 4:01]

Watch the video above to hear Dutch Mantell explain why now is the right time for Strowman to leave.

Teddy Long would have kept Braun Strowman in WWE

In the mid-to-late 2010s, Braun Strowman was one of WWE's top main-eventers. He received his first release in 2021 before returning a year later.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter suggested WWE might have let the six-foot-eight star depart due to a lack of creative plans. However, Teddy Long believes the company can always think of ideas for someone of his size:

"That too, but I'm saying look at it, guys. Look at the guy. You mean to tell me you can't find something for him?" [4:13 – 4:19]

Strowman's last major WWE rivalry was with Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. The storyline looked set to lead to a WrestleMania 41 match at one stage. However, the former Universal Champion was not included on the card.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use Teddy Long's quotes from this article.

