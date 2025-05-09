"He's just a big guy" – Legend agrees with Braun Strowman's WWE release (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman received his release from WWE on May 2 despite featuring prominently on television in recent months. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, was not surprised by The Monster of All Monsters' departure.

Strowman initially worked for WWE from 2013 to 2021 before being re-signed in 2022. The 41-year-old cemented his spot as one of the company's top big men during feuds with Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu over the last year. However, he was surprisingly left off the WrestleMania 41 card.

Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine alongside Bill Apter, Mac Davis, and Teddy Long. Discussing the latest releases, the legendary manager gave his honest thoughts on Strowman.

"I hate anybody to lose their job, but if they asked me who needed to go out of there, I would have probably, amongst the top five, I think Mr. Strowman, I'd have had to put him in there," Mantell said. "He hasn't really made a mark beside his name. He's just a big guy, and that's all he added." [2:28 – 2:55]

Dutch Mantell defends WWE after Braun Strowman's exit

Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Shayna Baszler were let go by WWE in the latest roster cuts. Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and several other NXT talents were also allowed to leave.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE's decision to release Braun Strowman and other wrestlers is no different from sports teams replacing experienced stars with emerging talent.

"It's about four years," Mantell said regarding the length of an NFL player's top-level career. "Three or four years. They're done because that new crew comes in, they're out. Basketball, except for the superstars, it's about the same. They're in, and they're out. Baseball, the same thing. All sports. So, wrestling, if you look at WWE's roster, they actually have too many, so they gotta move them out and give other people chances." [1:58 – 2:26]

Strowman co-founded the Control Your Narrative (CYN) wrestling promotion with EC3 after his 2021 release from WWE. The former Universal Champion's next move in the wrestling business is currently unclear.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

