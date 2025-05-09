"I think that's why he's gone" – Legend explains Braun Strowman's WWE release (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman was one of the biggest names in WWE's latest round of releases. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter believes the company's lack of long-term direction for the former Universal Champion ultimately cost him his job.

Ad

Strowman became a main-eventer during his first WWE run between 2013 and 2021. The 41-year-old returned in 2022 shortly after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead. Although his storylines with Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu were widely viewed as successful, he was not booked at WrestleMania 41.

Apter spoke to Dutch Mantell, Mac Davis, and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Discussing Strowman's departure, the reporter speculated that WWE likely ran out of creative ideas.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Braun Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone." [0:55 – 1:20]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Mantell's honest thoughts on whether WWE should have released Strowman.

Bill Apter addresses Braun Strowman's WWE future

In 2022, Braun Strowman joined forces with EC3 to create the Control Your Narrative (CYN) wrestling promotion. He also wrestled on several independent shows.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moving forward, Bill Apter thinks the door could still be open for Strowman to return to WWE on a part-time basis:

"I think he's the type of guy that they know that if they need him they can call him. 'Hey, we need you for 10 shots.' 'Okay, let's do it.' I just don't think he wants to be a full-time WWE wrestler. I don't remember this particular time how long [Strowman has been in WWE], but he's been on and off there for years, so why can't he do it again?" [1:20 – 1:47]

Ad

Strowman's most recent WWE match took place on the April 18 episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More