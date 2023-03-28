Malakai Black must kick Julia Hart out of his stable if WWE Superstar joins AEW

While Malakai Black's faction is gaining steam in AEW with Julia Hart, the entry of a WWE Superstar could lead to Hart being replaced.

The star in question is none other than Zelina Vega. The former Tag Team Champion is considerably skilled on the mic as well as in the ring. Furthermore, she displayed a remarkable ability to pull off different characters during her time as Queen Zelina.

While Julia Hart's recruitment into the House of Black made for a very compelling storyline, her importance in the group has dwindled of late. With the House of Black winning the Trios titles, the faction has been elevated to the highest rungs of the roster ladder. This certainly warrants change if Malakai Black wants to keep the stable in perfect form.

Given Zelina is Malakai Black's real-life wife, she could easily transition into the darker role of House of Black. Zelina is also currently quite inactive in WWE, which could potentially drive her to join her husband, similar to how Renee Paquette joined Jon Moxley in AEW.

Malakai Black and Zelina Vega have already opened a wrestling school of their own

The power couple previously took to Instagram to announce the opening of their wrestling school.

The institution is named "The Dark Arts Gym," which stands between Tampa and Orlando, Florida. Malakai's Instagram post described his vision for the school, while explaining how he would take a rather unconventional approach to prepare a new generation of pro-wrestlers trained in various martial arts.

The school demonstrates the couple's commitment to wrestling and each other. It remains to be seen whether Zelina Vega will join her husband in the House of Black in the future.

