Mariah May is very frustrated with a former WWE star: "Why you always on my d**k for?"

Since the conclusion of AEW Dynamite this week, Mariah May and Deonna Purrazzo have been involved in a war on social media. After Purrazzo defeated Anna Jay on Dynamite this week, she was involved in a confrontation with May and Toni Storm. This confrontation led to May and Purraazo throwing shoes at each other.

Later, Mariah May posted a tweet on X in which she mentioned she should have been a basketball player. Purrazzo reacted to this tweet with a funny GIF and asked May if she was sure about what she wrote. This comment from The Virtuousa led to May posting a reply of her own to Purrazzo. She wrote:

"Why you always on my d**k for?"

While May and Deonna Purrazzo have been involved in this small scuffle, the bigger picture suggests that the latter might soon face Toni Storm for the AEW World Championship. It will be interesting to see if Purrazzo can beat her former friend for the title.

Wrestling veteran believes Mariah May is the replacement for Toni Storm

Since making her AEW debut in November 2023, Mariah May has experienced quick success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Introduced as Toni Storm's superfan, May has made quite the name for herself and is involved in some massive segments.

As per wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, May is the replacement for Toni Storm. During an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said:

"Who the f*** is Mariah May? Why is she suddenly... has anybody heard of this woman before? She showed up six weeks ago and they've apparently decided to do a two-year character evolution of 'Timeless' Toni Storm in three months and they've already got her nemesis/replacement lining up and I know people have likened it to 'All About Eve'.

Cornette further added:

"I don't know if we're going to haul in the Oscars on this one but well they are taking from everything, and again Toni Storm has a root of a lot of ideas, I hope she is not writing the whole thing or she's rushing her own self, but now that everybody's throwing in and I guess lot of people are to nice or too scared to say slow down cowboy."

Given the success she has had, it seems like May is destined for success in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see how her career progresses in the coming weeks.

