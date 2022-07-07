"That is coming soon" - 25-year-old rising star discloses plans to run his own promotion after parting ways with Tony Khan

Former AEW star Marko Stunt recently spoke about his plans to open his own wrestling promotion.

Stunt kicked-off his professional wrestling career in 2015 on the independent circuit. He explored the scene for four years before deciding to move to AEW in 2019.

He debuted in Tony Khan's company at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing as a participant in the Casino Battle Royal. The 25-year-old was also a member of the Jurassic Express, which also consisted of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. He parted ways with the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and is often seen working for GCW.

In a recent interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, he explained that he is all set to start his own promotion in September in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I'm actually, I have my own promotion coming up around where I live in Memphis. I think we're starting here in September. We're still trying to come up with everything and do everything. We haven't released any posters or anything. That is coming soon. I am going to be starting up a promotion here. I also help out a lot with a show in Missouri, with the booker there. I've been getting into that role and trying to learn that type of stuff." (h/t - Fightful)

Marko Stunt sheds light on his future wrestling goals after parting with Tony Khan

In the same interview, the former AEW star spoke about his future in the world of wrestling.

Marko Stunt professed that setting up his promotion and getting people to watch it is his "biggest goal right now".

"That is my biggest goal right now. Starting that up, getting it running, having a little bit of eyes on it. It'll be cool once it starts going, I think it'll have initial buzz once I announce it and hopefully, I can keep that up, not get that initial pop and not know where to go from there." (h/t - Fightful)

Going by Stunt's words, it is more or less clear that he has no intentions of returning to Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon. However, it remains to be seen if he can achieve the desired success with his own wrestling company.

