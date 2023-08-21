Massive returns, Released WWE Superstar to debut? - 4 stars who could be Blackpool Combat Club's partners at All In

AEW All In 2023 is now stacked with several multi-man bouts, including a 12-man Stadium Stampede match between the Blackpool Combat Club and the team of Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy.

Fans have yet to find out which stars will join Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta on Team BCC on August 27. With the much-awaited show less than a week away, let's discuss the possible partners for the Moxley-led squad in the Stadium Stampede contest.

#4 and #3 Santana and Ortiz are All In?

Santana and Ortiz have been out of action for quite some time now. It was also reported that the two were not on good terms with each other in real life.

As reported by Fightful, Santana has recovered from his injury and is seemingly ready to return. Meanwhile, Ortiz is also rumored to be a part of the Wembley Stadium show. Hence, Santana, Ortiz, or both could be revealed as mystery partners for the Blackpool Combat Club on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if they can keep their alleged differences aside to align with BCC at All In.

#2 Shota Umino

Popular Japanese wrestler Shota Umino recently appeared at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023. He is also speculated to be an associate of the Blackpool Combat Club and could assist the top faction in their showdown against Eddie Kingston's team.

The possibility of Umino joining BCC for the Stadium Stampede match at All In seems high due to the star's bond with Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence called him a "young lion" in NJPW. Therefore, he could travel to London to assist Moxley's team this weekend.

#1 Former WWE Superstar Nigel McGuinness

Nigel McGuinness is a popular commentator in the pro wrestling world and is currently working as an announcer on AEW Collision. Before signing with the Tony Khan-led company, he was a part of WWE between 2016 and 2022. He was released from his contract last October.

For those unaware, McGuinness was a remarkable in-ring competitor before his retirement in 2011. Recent reports have suggested that he could return to the squared circle in the near future.

If McGuinness returns to action after 12 years on August 27, he could join Team BCC as a heel. The star's comeback could shock fans worldwide and allow him to shine on his home turf in England.

It will be interesting to see if any of the abovementioned performers join Blackpool Combat Club at All In for the Stadium Stampede bout.

