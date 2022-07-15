"A creepy little b**ch" - Matt Hardy blasts WWE Legend for staying retired for nine years

AEW star Matt Hardy has taken a massive shot at fellow roster member and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage. The Canadian Legend got under Hardy's skin on a recent episode of Dynamite.

After insulting AEW fans, popular star Jungle Boy, and Jungle Boy's family (including his dead father), Matt Hardy came down to the ring. Hardy then tried to take Cage down with some words of his own.

However, Christian fired back with multiple references to Matt's brother Jeff Hardy, particularly Jeff's troubles with alcohol. Those very troubles are what led to him being suspended from AEW for the foreseeable future.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



mamma mia.



#AEWDynamite "You'll turn a blind eye to your brother and his issues, just so u can ride his coattails for one last run." - Christian Cage to Matt Hardy.mamma mia. "You'll turn a blind eye to your brother and his issues, just so u can ride his coattails for one last run." - Christian Cage to Matt Hardy. mamma mia. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/QyMIJE8FKD

Now that the comments have had some time to resonate, Matt decided to blast Christian Cage on the most recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." He began by calling Cage a CLB, a creepy little b**ch:

“He’s a real piece of fecal matter beyond a shadow of a doubt. He’s a little CLB, a creepy little b***h. It’s one of those things, he came very low-came very strong with some low blows, and if I actually have the chance to interact with him I feel like I’ve got some low blows to hit him back with. I mean, if you want to get down in the dirt and roll around and get muddy, I’m willing to do it as well for Christian Cage. So I’ll see you out there.” - said Hardy. [7:10-7:39]

Following this, Hardy went for a low blow of his own. He made light of the fact that Christian was forced into retirement due to concussion-related issues, calling it "a little bump on the head."

“And keep in mind Christian [Cage], I’m not a little b***h who had a little head injury and took 9 years off. Get your act together. You want to be tough, you want to be a legit wrestler, you want to be hardcore? Then don’t sit at home crying because you had a little bump on your head for nine years.” - added Hardy. [7:40-7:55]

Matt Hardy has a long history with Christian Cage that goes beyond AEW

It's no surprise that there is bad blood between the former WWE Superstars. Christian Cage and Matt Hardy have had their careers intertwined for decades.

Cage and Hardy teamed with Edge and Jeff Hardy respectively during the famed WWE "Attitude Era." The Hardys, and Edge and Christian were two of the most successful teams of that period.

Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111 On this day in wrestling history October 17, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) defeated Edge and Christian in a Ladder Match to win $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels at WWF No Mercy 1999. On this day in wrestling history October 17, The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) defeated Edge and Christian in a Ladder Match to win $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels at WWF No Mercy 1999. https://t.co/O3LRG9noBi

Both teams, along with The Dudley Boyz, innovated the Ladder and TLC Matches, breathing new life into the tag team division. In the eyes of many fans, their matches have yet to be topped in the years that have followed since their rivalry.

Many may be unaware that Christian competed against The Hardys before their time in WWE. Cage regularly teamed up with former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak in the WWA promotion in 1998, and took on The Hardys on a handful of occasions.

It will be interesting to see the next chapter of the Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage feud.

