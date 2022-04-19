Matt Hardy comments after match on AEW Dark: Elevation, praises finishing sequence

AEW star Matt Hardy has lavished praise on fellow AEW roster members Top Flight after their recent partnership on the April 13 episode of Dark: Elevation.

The Hardys teamed up with Top Flight to take on the team of Private Party, The Blade, and Angelico in an eight-man tag team match.

Matt Hardy expressed his love for the finishing sequence of the match on social media. In the bout's closing moments, Top Flight double-teamed Angelico with a series of offensive moves before The Hardys hit a Twist of Fate/Swanton Bomb combination for the victory.

"This finishing sequence gives me life!" said Matt Hardy.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND This finishing sequence gives me life! This finishing sequence gives me life! https://t.co/IbpsKPzkmY

This was the former WWE Tag Team Champions' first appearance on Dark: Elevation, having wrestled solely on AEW Dynamite since Jeff made his AEW debut on March 9th.

Jeff and Matt Hardy are undefeated as a team in their AEW career

Since Jeff Hardy reunited with his brother in 2022, they have traveled to the independent circuit, picking up wins in various promotions.

As far as their AEW run is concerned, while some fans may like to see the two men in a more prominent role, they are putting together a solid resume in the AEW Tag Team Division against up-and-coming teams.

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Matt and Jeff Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, Hikaru Shida all will be on Dark: Elevation this Monday.



AEW seem to be slowly but finally changing the format of their secondary shows loading it with some much needed star power and bigger matchups. They have the roster to pull this off. Matt and Jeff Hardy, Andrade El Idolo, Hikaru Shida all will be on Dark: Elevation this Monday.AEW seem to be slowly but finally changing the format of their secondary shows loading it with some much needed star power and bigger matchups. They have the roster to pull this off.

The Broken One and Jeff currently sit on a record of five wins and zero losses in AEW. Two of those wins came in two-on-two tag team matches against The Butcher, and The Blade in a tables match and Private Party at the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite.

They also picked up two wins in eight-man matches. The match from the most recent edition of Dark: Elevation and the Texas Tornado match against the Andrade Family Office, where they teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting.

The brothers were also involved in a 10-man tag team match alongside Top Flight and Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dark, where they defeated Angelico, Private Party, Max Caster, and The Blade.

Have you enjoyed The Hardys in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh