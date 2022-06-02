"People are so excited" - Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on ongoing AEW rivalry

AEW star Matt Hardy has shared his thoughts on his current feud with former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, saying that he feels like people are as excited as he is.

The Hardys and The Young Bucks have crossed paths a number of times in the past, with their rivalry reaching its apex in 2017 during Matt and Jeff's brief run in Ring of Honor.

However, May 2022 was the first time these two teams properly interacted in AEW, which led to their match at Double or Nothing. Despite not being the cleanest of bouts given the knowledge of Jeff Hardy's injuries, the match still had fans throughally entertained.

However, their match in Las Vegas doesn't seem to be the end of the saga, as Matt Hardy explained on the Talk is Jericho podcast that he and Jeff have a long history with Matt and Nick Jackson that is unknown to a lot of fans:

“The biggest profile match we had with The Young Bucks, we worked with them a couple of times. (...) We had a ladder wars match, we beat them-we showed up and beat them for the Ring of Honor tag titles in a real quick match. And then we had the big blow off match which was the night before our return at WrestleMania 33 which was the ladder war, and we did like 30/31 minutes and that’s like a pretty legendary match right now." [43:12-43:43]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDoN Young Bucks carried The Hardys to a very solid match. I've accepted that The Hardys aren't what they used to be. Just enjoying the ride at the moment. Young Bucks carried The Hardys to a very solid match. I've accepted that The Hardys aren't what they used to be. Just enjoying the ride at the moment.#AEWDoN https://t.co/hNCAlCAvAE

Matt further declared that he feels like people will be excited to see what is in store between these two teams:

"But people are so excited to see us mix it up again and we’re looking forward to it too, like we think there is a great series of historic matches we can have with these guys.” [43:12-43:53]

The Hardys were victorious over The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, and knowing the way The Bucks act in defeat, it's only going to get uglier from here.

Matt Hardy will be without his brother on the upcoming episode of Dynamite

With Jeff Hardy having put himself in harm's way for basically his entire career, it's natural that sometimes, the charismatic enigma needs a rest.

With that in mind, Matt Hardy will be without his brother for the upcoming 10-man tag team match he is involved in on AEW Dynamite.

He might be without Jeff, but Matt Hardy will have Darby Allin, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express by his side as they are set to take on The Young Bucks, reDRagon and NJPW star Hikuleo.

Elsewhere on the card, Daniel Garcia will face Jon Moxley, CM Punk and FTR will team up to face The Gunn Club and Max Caster, and following his controversial weekend, MJF will address the AEW fans.

It is certain to be a show to remember, and the only way to find out what happens is by tuning into Dynamite to see all the action play out.

