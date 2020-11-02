Matt Hardy promises to "Delete" Sammy Guevara like Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy "deleted" Bray Wyatt during his last run with WWE. While his "resurrection" from The Lake of Reincarnation didn't result in any significant character transformation, it did spark one of the more stranger WWE tag teams in recent memory, The Deleters of Worlds.

While Bray Wyatt's recent transformation into The Fiend had nothing to do with his encounter with Woken Matt Hardy, fans enjoy making the connections between the events to hint that is true. Now, Hardy will meet Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear in an Elite Deletion match.

Matt Hardy wants to delete this version of Sammy Guevara like Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy posted a tweet that hinted in the upcoming AEW version of the Deletion match he wishes to do to Sammy Guevara what he did to others. In the words of Matt Hardy, he must "cleanse the contaminated vessel."

At The #EliteDELETION, I must cleanse the CONTAMINATED VESSEL of @sammyguevara at The Lake of Reincarnation, as I have done with others in the past. This version of Samuel must be DELETED. #TheEND #TheFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/3J8qQQnoNR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 1, 2020

While Matt Hardy did say "others" in his tweet, the video clip depicts him throwing Bray Wyatt into The Lake of Reincarnation. It's interesting he would share the clip as the two did eventually become a team. Will a similar path await Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevera? Fans will find out at AEW Full Gear.