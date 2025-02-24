"Maybe Tony Khan will release the footage," "This is pathetic" - Fans react after major lawsuit gets filed against CM Punk and AEW

CM Punk and his former AEW employer, Tony Khan, had a lawsuit filed against them recently by a former performer of the company. This comes after the infamous real-life backstage altercation involving Punk and The Elite faction.

The man in question is former company wrestler Ryan Nemeth. He decided to follow in the footsteps of his successful brother, Nic Nemeth, and had a good tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against three entities. This included CM Punk, Tony Khan, and the AEW company. His lawsuit was a breach of contract, implied covenant of good faith, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. Following that, he is seeking compensation for damages and has also requested a jury trial.

This sudden move invited a lot of reactions from the audience. Many fans slammed Ryan Nemeth for unnecessarily dragging his name into the conversation when he was not even involved in the altercation between CM Punk and The Elite members (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). Many have called it a highly unserious lawsuit:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"This is a joke. Lol. When did Ryan Nemeth even enter an equation of why Punk left? It was the fight with Jack Perry. Lol. And he was fired soon after. And Nemeth should play the lotto. Whenever he fears something and feels something bad will happen, it seems to happen. lol," - a user tweeted.

"lol this is the most unserious lawsuit I’ve ever read,"- another user tweeted.

"Lmao whatever future this clown had in wrestling is over,"- a user commented.

One user even joked about the fact that Tony Khan might even release some footage of this, similar to how he aired CM Punk's real-life fight with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, while another one just called him "pathetic."

CM Punk left AEW after the All-In 2023 altercation to return to WWE

CM Punk's AEW contract was terminated following his altercation with Jack Perry at All In, and he left the promotion. Months later, The Best in the World made his triumphant return to WWE after a decade of absence.

Moreover, Punk experienced a great first year upon his return to the company. He is next set to compete in the upcoming 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event.

With CM Punk caught in the cobweb of this lawsuit by Ryan Nemeth amidst an important opportunity that can lead him to the main event of WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen what will unfold as the lawsuit has been filed.

