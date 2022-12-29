"Media scrum level trash talk" - Wrestling fans stunned by AEW stars roasting WWE veteran's real-life feud with Kurt Angle

Fans have been left stunned by the mention of Kurt Angle from the Acclaimed during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions appeared in a rap segment where they took aim at their rivals, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Given Jarrett's history in the business and storied career, there was a lot of material for Max Caster to draw from. What may have surprised fans, however, was the lengths he was willing to go to get under his rivals' skin.

Caster namedropped WWE legend Kurt Angle in the rap. He made reference to the fact that Karen Jarrett used to be romantically involved with Angle, prior to her marriage to JJ.

Fans have since exploded in reaction on social media. Many lauded the level of trash talk and found hilarity in the fact Angle wasn't involved in the feud but still got referenced.

Check out the reactions below:

Jaxerath @sighsallthetime Kurt Angle just took the most unnecessary stray #AEW Kurt Angle just took the most unnecessary stray #AEW

Pro Wrestling Reality @PWRBlog @nodqdotcom Great to see young dudes hot for Jarrets spot in this industry... @nodqdotcom Great to see young dudes hot for Jarrets spot in this industry...

The Neighborhood Famous Badstreet @badstreet Kurt Angle watching that rap by the Acclaimed Kurt Angle watching that rap by the Acclaimed https://t.co/2CSNmYXy8T

chris fields @jokerslacky Omg the acclaimed keep out doin themselves with these raps. Kurt angle wife hahahaha. #AEWDynamite Omg the acclaimed keep out doin themselves with these raps. Kurt angle wife hahahaha. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/VijccH0Omi

Adam @railroadersport "Stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife" is the stiff shot of the year from the Acclaimed. Popped me out loud at work. Damn. "Stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife" is the stiff shot of the year from the Acclaimed. Popped me out loud at work. Damn.

Uncle Brando, Ace Kraven! @ACExDEGENERATE #AEWDynamite LMFAOOOOO THE ACCLAIMED FOUL FOR THAT ONE, NOT MY MAN PERC ANGLE LMFAOOOOO THE ACCLAIMED FOUL FOR THAT ONE, NOT MY MAN PERC ANGLE 😭😭😂😂 #AEWDynamite

Jarrett and Lethal defeated Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn last week on Rampage. Gunn was standing in for Max Caster as he wasn't medically cleared to compete.

The challengers finished the night with a win over one-half of the tag champs, which they will undoubtedly use as their crux to challenge for the titles.

Did you catch the reference on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.

