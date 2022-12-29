"Media scrum level trash talk" - Wrestling fans stunned by AEW stars roasting WWE veteran's real-life feud with Kurt Angle

Fans have been left stunned by the mention of Kurt Angle from the Acclaimed during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.
The AEW World Tag Team Champions appeared in a rap segment where they took aim at their rivals, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Given Jarrett's history in the business and storied career, there was a lot of material for Max Caster to draw from. What may have surprised fans, however, was the lengths he was willing to go to get under his rivals' skin.
Caster namedropped WWE legend Kurt Angle in the rap. He made reference to the fact that Karen Jarrett used to be romantically involved with Angle, prior to her marriage to JJ.
Fans have since exploded in reaction on social media. Many lauded the level of trash talk and found hilarity in the fact Angle wasn't involved in the feud but still got referenced.
Jarrett and Lethal defeated Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn last week on Rampage. Gunn was standing in for Max Caster as he wasn't medically cleared to compete.
The challengers finished the night with a win over one-half of the tag champs, which they will undoubtedly use as their crux to challenge for the titles.
