Mercedes Mone to bring ex-WWE star to AEW and immediately take her under her wing? Looking at the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 10, 2025 03:36 GMT
Mercedes Mone could use some help [Image Credits: The stars' Instagram]

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been one of the top stars in the company. However, she still doesn't have an ally. She was accompanied by Kamille almost 11 months ago. After she quit, the TBS Champion has been finding another star alongside her. She also recently asked for a tag team partner, following the introduction of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship.

A free agent might help The CEO. Zayda Steel has been one of the top names on the independent circuit. She was one of the top picks for WWE ID last year. However, she has decided not to renew the contract this year. Many believe she could be an excellent fit for AEW due to her charisma.

AEW could sign the 21-year-old star and pair her up with Mercedes. Learning from the very best at such a young age could benefit Zayda Steel, and the latter could become the next big thing in the women's division. The duo could even go after the women's tag titles.

Zayda Steel disrespected 'Mercedes Mone' last year

Sasha Banks had a massive fan following in WWE. Many of them continue to support her as Mercedes in AEW. However, it seems like Zayda Steel isn't a fan of The CEO.

While speaking on Muscle Memory, Steel claimed that she was a huge Sasha Banks fan, but didn't know who Mercedes Mone is. She even teased about going after her championships.

"I grew up idolizing Sasha Banks. I don't know who this Mercedes Mone individual is. She has two championships, good for her but I don't really care. Sasha Banks on the other hand, hell yeah. I grew up idolizing her," she said.

It remains to be seen what is next for the 21-year-old rising star.

Edited by Angana Roy
