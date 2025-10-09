  • home icon
  Female star announces WWE departure: "I have to do what's best for me"

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:45 GMT
She
She's no longer a part of the company! (Image from WWE.com)

We have seen multiple departures from WWE in the last few months, with one more name set to join the list. Zayda Steel, who joined the company under their ID program, recently took to social media to announce that she has decided not to renew her contract.

The 21-year-old is fairly new to the pro wrestling world, as she started her in-ring career in 2022. After honing her wrestling skills on the Independent Circuit for a few years, Zayda signed with WWE in November 2024 as part of their ID program. She made her debut for the company on the April 2, 2025 edition of Evolve, and even competed in the Triple-threat match to determine the inaugural Evolve Women's Champion.

Zayda recently took to X to reveal that she has decided not to renew her contract with the global juggernaut. She added that she's grateful for everything she learned during her time with the company, but she wants to do what's best for her.

"I’ve decided not to renew my WWE ID contract. I’m incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I’ve gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me. I’m only 21, and have already done so much, but I’m just getting started! Thank you,"- she posted
Zayda Steel just competed in 8 matches on WWE programming

Zayda Steel was a part of WWE Evolve for a few months. She only competed in 8 matches on the brand, which also included a bout for the Inaugural Evolve Women's Championship.

Zayda suffered losses in most of her matches for the company. She was also a part of the stable in her short stint on Evolve. She joined Swipe Right (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes), Jackson Drake, and Bryce Donovan to form The Vanity Project stable. She even competed alongside her stablemates, bar Jackson Drake, in her last match for the company.

It will be interesting to see what path Zayda will choose now that she's no longer a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment!

Edited by Vivek Sharma
