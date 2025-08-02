  • home icon
  WWE officially crowns a brand new champion one day before SummerSlam

WWE officially crowns a brand new champion one day before SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:03 GMT
WWE has crowned another new champion (Image Credits: WWE.com)
WWE has officially crowned a brand new champion a day before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Stamford-based company crowned the first-ever WWE ID Champion.

At the GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase, Kylie Rae became the first-ever WWE Women's ID Champion. She defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat Match. The 32-year-old superstar submitted Steel to win the title.

On the same show, Cappuccino Jones made history by becoming the first-ever WWE ID Men's Champion. He defeated Jack Cartwheel in the finals of the WWE ID Men’s Tournament to win the title. Jones hit Cartwheel with the Shot of Espresso and followed it up with The Decafinator.

Much like Rae, Jones is also a regular on Evolve, and his win now allows him to defend the WWE ID Championship against any independent wrestler. If a non-ID talent wins the title, then he will be signed to a WWE Independent Development contract.

WWE has now crowned two new champions a day before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Night 1 of the show will take place tomorrow and will feature multiple current champions from the main roster.

Regardless, congratulations are in order for Cappuccino Jones for his historic win.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

