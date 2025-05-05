Mercedes Mone to convince recently fired WWE star to join AEW as her new bodyguard? Looking at the chances

Mercedes Mone is a very intelligent wrestler. She will do all it takes and more to keep her spot at the very top, and that is something that the fans have grown accustomed to.

Ever since she came to AEW, she has made her footing stronger every day, and since becoming the TBS Champion, she has only strengthened her claim of being the best female wrestler on the roster.

One of the masterstrokes she made after debuting in AEW was bringing in Kamille as her bodyguard. It looked like that partnership would go on to become very fruitful, but that was not to be the case. The two started off well but had some arguments, and Kamille has not been seen in the last few months.

However, Mercedes Mone could now bring in a former WWE star to replace Kamille, and that is none other than Shayna Baszler. The former NXT star was let go by WWE, and she would be the perfect foil for Mone as she is physically more imposing than Kamille and would also garner more respect.

Mercedes Mone threatens AEW star

Mercedes Mone has delivered a warning to an AEW star, and it looks like we might be having a confrontation on our hands very soon.

Jamie Hayter and Mercedes came to blows on Dynamite last week, and it is clear that the two will be having a match in the near future. AEW put out an announcement about Jamie having an interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite this coming Wednesday.

Mone replied to that and wrote:

“Please tell me which room she will be in for this sit-down! @AEW 😏.”

It is clear that she is looking for a fight, and given how badly Jamie Hayter wants to get her hands on Mone, the impending match between the two is sure to be an exciting affair.

